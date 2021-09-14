CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Wore a Shorter, Comfier Version of Her Met Gala Gown For the Afterparty

By Yerin Kim
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox didn't hold back for her first Met Gala, wearing a sexy red Dundas gown with countless crisscross cutouts and debuting shocking baby bangs. And it looks like the festivities didn't end on the Upper East Side. The Till Death actress swapped her lace-up dress for another red-hot outfit for the afterparty: this time, a one-shoulder mini embellished with similar sequin and crystal details, basically rocking a shorter, comfier version of her glamorous look from earlier in the night.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
CELEBRITIES
BEAUTY & FASHION
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Afterparty#Embellished Dress#Gown#Mgk
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

