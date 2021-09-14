Megan Fox Wore a Shorter, Comfier Version of Her Met Gala Gown For the Afterparty
Megan Fox didn't hold back for her first Met Gala, wearing a sexy red Dundas gown with countless crisscross cutouts and debuting shocking baby bangs. And it looks like the festivities didn't end on the Upper East Side. The Till Death actress swapped her lace-up dress for another red-hot outfit for the afterparty: this time, a one-shoulder mini embellished with similar sequin and crystal details, basically rocking a shorter, comfier version of her glamorous look from earlier in the night.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0