The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in Boston and New York and reduce JetBlue's incentive to compete against American in other parts of the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit was about ensuring fair competition that lets Americans fly at affordable prices.“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines’ ‘alliance’...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO