CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Power outages widespread across southeast Houston following Hurricane Nicholas

By Andy Yanez
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thousands across Pearland, Friendswood, Clear Lake and League City are without power as of the morning of Sept. 14 due to Hurricane Nicholas. Sarah Greer Osborne, League City director of communications and media relations, said the morning of Sept. 14 there was no power on Walker Street, so city facilities, including City Hall, the Helen Hall Library and others, were closed. However, power was restored before 11 a.m., so facilities will reopen by noon. City staff was working out of the Public Safety Building, which has a generator.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Conroe Council awards sidewalk improvements and 2 more road projects to follow

Five-foot-wide concrete sidewalks are slated to be added or replace existing sidewalk fragments along stretches of Longmire Way, West Dallas Street, North San Jacinto Street and North Thompson Street, according to a Sept. 9 construction update from the city of Conroe. The project also includes adding a 5-foot-wide sidewalk loop around Flournoy Park and replacing the existing asphalt sidewalk loop at Lions Park according to project schematics. City Council awarded the project to DVL Enterprises on Sept. 9 with a 90-day timeline for the project to be substantially complete. Cost: $659,895.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
Houston, TX
Business
League City, TX
Business
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Business
City
Seabrook, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Houston, TX
Industry
City
Brookside Village, TX
Friendswood, TX
Business
City
League City, TX
City
Kemah, TX
City
Friendswood, TX
Community Impact Houston

Betty's Salon relocates to new location in Friendswood

Betty's Salon moved to its new location at 801 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 108, Friendswood, in March. It was previously located at 3348 FM 528, Ste. 18, Friendswood. Betty's Salon offers services, including haircuts, hair color, highlights, facials and waxing, for men, women and children. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Centerpoint Energy#Southeast Houston#Clear Lake#Extreme Weather#League City City Council#Texas New Mexico Power#Ameriwaste
Community Impact Houston

Amazon delivery station opens in Spring; Montgomery County sees shortage of COVID-19 antibody drug and more top Houston-area news

Read the most popular Houston-area news from the last week. A new 219,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station will open in Spring by Sept. 11, according to Amazon Operations PR Manager Daniel Martin. Montgomery County. A shift in federal distribution policy of monoclonal antibody therapeutic drugs has led to a shortage of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Community Impact Houston

Galveston County reports first death in resident under 11 and more COVID-19 updates

Galveston County’s rate of positivity among reported coronavirus tests is nearing 1 in 5 for the first time since early August. About 870 new cases were reported the week after Sept. 12—a week after the Labor Day holiday weekend. Among the reported tests, 19.2% were positive. This rate is above that of any week in 2020; 19.4% of reported tests were positive the week of Aug. 1.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Goddard School to open new Katy location

The Goddard School will open a new location at 23133 Morton Ranch Road, Katy, in October or November. The 9,742-square-foot school will have a student capacity of 162 with nine classrooms, an indoor gym and two shaded playgrounds. The Goddard School, which will offer a play-based curriculum, will also sanitize any shared materials used daily by children, such as toys. 346-322-1800. https://www.goddardschool.com/schools/tx/katy/katy-morton-ranch-road.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Craft barbecue food truck Texas Q now open in Kingwood

Craft barbecue food truck Texas Q celebrated its grand opening Aug. 5 at 1965 Northpark Drive, Kingwood. The food truck features more than 30 dog-friendly outdoor tables with covered seating, live music Saturdays and a bouncy house on weekends. Texas Q uses premium ingredients with proprietary sauces, rubs and spices, and has been featured on The Food Network. 832-731-7075. www.texasq.com.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Hurricane Nicholas destroys Seabrook’s Pine Gully Fishing Pier

While high waters from Hurricane Nicholas have receded in Seabrook, the storm took the city’s Pine Gully Fishing Pier with it as it moved across the coast. Wind damage or flooding have affected 30 Seabrook homes, said LeaAnn Petersen, the city’s director of community and visitor relations, on Sept. 15. The extent of the damage in these homes has not yet been determined, but public works crews have cleaned up roadway debris, she said.
SEABROOK, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy