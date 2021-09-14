CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hybrid Work and Best Practices to Manage Teams

Cover picture for the articleMany companies are embracing a “hybrid” work setup wherein workers come into the office a few days per week. Managing teams in this hybridized environment requires careful planning and clear communication among all team members—all while avoiding micromanagement. In this evolving situation, how can you become the best team leader and/or project manager possible?

