CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte County, FL

Couple caught on camera in Charlotte County catalytic converter theft

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras removing a catalytic converter from a property in Charlotte County.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The pair can be seen in the video strolling through the property when the theft occurred.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the couple left in a dark-colored SUV or van.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwwu4_0bvncdBZ00

Deputies said the woman appears to have several tattoos.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the location of the theft at this time due to an active investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crime to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 6

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Catalytic Converters#Surveillance Cameras#Crime Stoppers#Tattoos
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy