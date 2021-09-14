CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MINNESOTA REPORTS 4,603 COVID CASES & 12 DEATHS, POLK COUNTY 21 NEW CASES

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for today and the state reported 4,603 cases with 12 deaths. One death was reported in northwest Minnesota, in Roseau County. Polk County reported 21 new cases with five probable, Pennington County 8 with eleven probable, Mahnomen County 6, Marshall County – 6 with two probable, Norman County – 2, Roseau County 2, and Red Lake County – 1.

