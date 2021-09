Even though summer hasn't officially ended, many of us are already moving full speed ahead into fall, and various brands are kicking off the onset of autumn in their own unique ways. Particularly for restaurants and food retailers, this means adding classic fall flavors and comforting cuisines to their menus to get customers in the spirit of sweater weather and spooky season. When it comes to the aromas and flavors of American fall, we think of the fragrance and sweetness of pumpkin spice, apple cider, cranberry, salted caramel, cinnamon, butternut squash, and more! Cereals, coffees, alcoholic drinks, and even turkey breast boast a dash of festiveness (via Delish) – and our indulgent desserts deserve the same treatment.

