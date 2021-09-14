Lightning Strike Blasts Chimney Of Warren County Home [PHOTOS]

Driver Rescued From Vehicle Teetering Over Edge Of Barrier Wall…

A wicked bolt of lightning blasted the chimney of a Warren County home, scattering debris across the roof and yard, authorities said.

The strike occurred in Hope Township Monday evening, according to the local volunteer fire department.

The home’s chimney “absorbed the blast,” causing debris to scatter across the deck and yard, the department said.

Firefighters conducted a follow-up search of the home to check for evidence of an electrical fire, though none was found.

Crew members had returned to the station by 9:30 p.m., the department said.

