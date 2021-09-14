US-Apple-Books-Top-10

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Forgotten in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250272829 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell - 9781982137380 - (Atria Books)

3. Chasing Serenity by Kristen Ashley - 9781952457555 - (Blue Box Press)

4. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney - 9780374602611 - (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211254 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

8. Countdown bin Laden by Chris Wallace - 9781982176549 - (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781501139246 - (Washington Square Press)

10. Billy Summers by Stephen King - 9781982173630 - (Scribner)

