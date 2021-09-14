CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's F9 Director's Cut Giveaway

By Sydney Skubic
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
To celebrate the home release of F9: The Director's Cut, we're giving away FIVE 4K UHD copies! The 4K UHD copy features the never-before-seen extended Director’s Cut and a ton of bonus features including the gag reel, behind-the-scene featurettes, and more. Fans can own the action film on Digital now and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 21, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

