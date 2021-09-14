Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's F9 Director's Cut Giveaway

When Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut hit the PS5 a couple of weeks back, we noted that while Sucker Punch's additions to the game were welcome, the actual value of what's on offer would take some time to assess. One of the reasons for this, was the lack of pricing information. At the time, Sony hadn't revealed how much Ghost of Tsushima PS4 owners would be paying to upgrade to the Director's Cut on PS5 and we hadn't gotten through most of what the game had to offer either as review codes had showed up later than usual.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO