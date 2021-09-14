The Highly Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Pose Threat to Virginia Vineyards & Orchards

As a relatively new Virginian who grew up in Pennsylvania, I know all about the infuriating bug that is a spotted lanternfly (SLF). Whether you were out in the farmland areas or in downtown Allentown, the sky, buildings, and ground were covered in the invasive species and not a single local hesitated to stomp on as many as they could. When I read this morning that Virginia is officially on the hit list, I let out a loud and hefty, “&*$%!”