Allentown, PA

The Highly Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Pose Threat to Virginia Vineyards & Orchards

 7 days ago
As a relatively new Virginian who grew up in Pennsylvania, I know all about the infuriating bug that is a spotted lanternfly (SLF). Whether you were out in the farmland areas or in downtown Allentown, the sky, buildings, and ground were covered in the invasive species and not a single local hesitated to stomp on as many as they could. When I read this morning that Virginia is officially on the hit list, I let out a loud and hefty, “&*$%!”

Blue Ridge Outdoors is your guide to fly fishing in the Southeast, moutain biking in the Blue Ridge and adventure travel from the Highlands to the Piedmont.

