Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry faces prosecution after President Jovenel Moise assassinated by ‘mercenaries’

By Niamh Cavanagh
The US Sun
 7 days ago

HAITI'S top prosecutor is seeking charges against Prime Minister Ariel Henry for the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The Port-au-Prince government commissioner asked the judge to charge Henry with involvement in the case over alleged phone calls he made with one of the main suspects.

Haiti's prosecutor is now seeking charges against Prime Minister Ariel Henry
President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home on July 7 Credit: AFP
'Mercenaries' James Solages (L) and Joseph Vincent (second in from L) were paraded in front of the media

Prosecutor Bedford Claude said that Henry made multiple phone calls with suspect Joseph Felix Badio just hours after the President was assassinated.

Officials had obtained records from a phone operator that confirmed Badio and Henry had spoken twice on the night of the murder.

Geolocation data also showed that Badio was speaking from the scene of the crime.

Claude asked officials to bar the PM from leaving the country.

“There are enough compromising elements ... to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,” the order, written by Claude, read.

The President of Haiti was assassinated in July after a group of gunmen stormed his home posing as DEA agents.

Residents of the neighbourhood reported hearing massive gunfire and seeing men dressed in black running through the streets on July 7.

The president was 53 years old.

The first lady, Martine Moïse, was hospitalised after she was shot in the attack.

Two days after the killing, four foreign mercenaries suspected of killing the Haitian President were killed and two more have been arrested following a bloody gun battle.

Two of the alleged US "mercenaries" were paraded by Haitian cops in front of the media.

James Solages, 35 and Joseph Vincent, and 15 Colombian nationals were lined up for the media including equipment allegedly used in the assassination.

Foreigners came to our country to kill the president.

Solages, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, describes himself as a “certified diplomatic agent,” and budding politician on a website for a charity he established in 2019 in south Florida.

On his bio page for the charity, he said he previously worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti.

The US State Department said it was aware of reports that Haitian-Americans were in custody but did not confirm or comment at the time.

Haitian police chief Léon Charles said: “Foreigners came to our country to kill the president.

"There were 26 Colombians, identified by their passports, and two Haitian Americans as well. We are going to bring them to justice.”

Three of the alleged suspects were killed and eight reportedly remain on the run.

'WASH AWAY SUSPICION'

Yesterday Haiti's Office of Citizen Protection posted a video demanding that Henry step down after authorities sought to interview him about calls he had allegedly made with a key suspect in the President's assassination.

Attorney Renan Hédouville said that Henry should appear at the prosecutor's office to help shed light on what happened to Moïse that night.

“We would all love to know the content of that conversation,” Hédouville said.

“The prime minister cannot remain in his post without clearing up these dark areas.

“He must wash away all suspicion.”

Police say there are now 44 people held in custody in connection with the plot including 18 Colombian military veterans.

On February 7, the day his presidential term was supposed to end, Moïse claimed that a coup had been foiled to overthrow his government and kill him.

A total of 23 people were arrested including a senior police officer.

"I thank my head of security at the palace," he said at the time.

"The goal of these people was to make an attempt on my life. That plan was aborted."

During his time in office, Moïse was accused of corruption and was faced with waves of anti-government protests.

Demonstrations took place and there were clashes with police but residents of the capital, largely stayed at home.

Footage circulating on Whatsapp shows gunmen with weapons in the neighbourhood of the President
The first lady was also injured in the attack in July
The entrance of the private residence of President Moïse
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in February denouncing President Moïse

