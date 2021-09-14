Pick up cocktail supplies — and skills — at this new Charlotte retailer in South End
Cocktail lovers, we’ve got news for you — there’s a new shop dedicated to craft drinks at Atherton Mill in South End. The Cocktailery carries barware, cocktail supplies and gifts, and you can shop in person or online. The store will also provide an interactive experience for customers with a bitters tasting bar, a modern bohemian sitting lounge and a separate cocktail studio for hands-on experiences.www.charlotteobserver.com
