Pick up cocktail supplies — and skills — at this new Charlotte retailer in South End

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 13 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And already plans are in place for a second one. That one will be in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space — a corner space just off of Barclay Downs Drive — in early 2022. Why it […] The post A look inside the new JINYA Ramen Bar, opening in Uptown Sept. 13 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO