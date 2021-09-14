CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Pick up cocktail supplies — and skills — at this new Charlotte retailer in South End

By Heidi Finley
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCocktail lovers, we’ve got news for you — there’s a new shop dedicated to craft drinks at Atherton Mill in South End. The Cocktailery carries barware, cocktail supplies and gifts, and you can shop in person or online. The store will also provide an interactive experience for customers with a bitters tasting bar, a modern bohemian sitting lounge and a separate cocktail studio for hands-on experiences.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new JINYA Ramen Bar, opening in Uptown Sept. 13

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 13 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And already plans are in place for a second one. That one will be in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space — a corner space just off of Barclay Downs Drive — in early 2022. Why it […] The post A look inside the new JINYA Ramen Bar, opening in Uptown Sept. 13 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy