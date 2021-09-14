CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Raiders nearly missed their chance at a dramatic comeback win because they couldn't find their kicker

By Tyler Lauletta
 7 days ago
Jon Gruden and Derek Carr.

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

  • The Las Vegas Raiders were set to kick a game-winning field goal in overtime.
  • Just one problem - they couldn't find their kicker.
  • The Raiders had to take a penalty but thankfully scored a game-winning touchdown on the next play.
The Las Vegas Raiders won a whirlwind game against the Baltimore Ravens in primetime on Monday night, but their comeback victory was nearly spoiled due to momentarily losing their kicker on the sideline.

After recovering a fumble in Ravens territory with just over four minutes left to play in overtime, the Raiders decided not to risk a turnover and sent out their field goal unit for a potential game-winning kick on second down.

Unfortunately, kicker Daniel Carlson didn't get the memo, leaving the Raiders kicking team standing on the field looking lost.

After the game, head coach Jon Gruden revealed the reason for the confusion was painfully simple: they couldn't find Carlson.

It makes sense that Carlson might not have been ready for the play, as chances are he expected the Raiders to run a few more plays before setting up his field goal attempt on fourth down. Gruden just accelerated the timeline a bit by choosing to kick on second down instead, and Carlson was too busy practicing his kicks to realize what had happened.

Still, watching the scene play out at home, things looked dire.

On the ESPN2 broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, the brothers looked on in disbelief as the Raiders watched the play clock tick away.

Since the Raiders were already out of timeouts, they had no way of stopping the clock to prevent a delay of game penalty and were forced to move back five yards to the Ravens' 31.

Suddenly, the field goal attempt was a little longer than Gruden was comfortable with - not to mention the terrible vibes that come with your kicker accidentally moving his own kick five yards back - so Gruden sent his offense back out onto the field to get some of the lost yards back.

Thankfully for Carlson, Gruden, and the Raiders, everything worked out for Las Vegas in the end.

On the next play, the Ravens defense sent the house to come up with a sack and move the Raiders even further out of field goal range. Quarterback Derek Carr read the situation perfectly and lofted up a floater off his back foot to receiver Zay Jones streaking wide open into the end zone.

Game over. Raiders win. No kick was necessary.

The Raiders nearly gave away the game Monday night, but thanks to Carr's throw to Jones on the final play, everyone got to go home happy.

