CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

By Mack Lamoureux
Vice
Vice
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.

www.vice.com

Comments / 835

Kim Keller
7d ago

This is what happens when people care more about their " rights" instead of their health. Hopefully, he didn't have any pain. Sad , too, that people chose to listen to his conspiracy theories instead of medical experts and they are now hospitalized with the virus.

Reply(84)
140
donaldal71
7d ago

If someone gets this virus and they are not vaccine for it, they should not be allowed to go to any hospitals or doctors. It was there choice not to get vaccinated.

Reply(55)
171
jrose onyx
7d ago

It must be a truly sad existence to have a life that you can't find meaning in and attach oneself to something that appears to be a cause but really is a death sentence in disguise.

Reply(28)
65
Related
thepress.net

They are anti-vaxxers?! These stars won't get the COVID-19 jab

COVID-19, for the pandemic to end we need to get vaccinated, right?. But due to conspiracy theories, doubts about the science or personal choice, many citizens of the world are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine. Many stars have publicly tried to convince people to get jabbed, however some have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Israel#Poison#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Wolfson Medical Center#The Green Pass#Republican
praisebaltimore.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxx police officer who had been taking horse worm medicine dies from Covid

A police officer who frequently voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and took horse dewormer in a misguided attempt to stave off the coronavirus has died from Covid-19. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Georgia died on Wednesday due to complications from Covid-19, according to local broadcaster WSAV. Capt Manning was described as an "integral part" of the area's law enforcement community by Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley. After his death was announced, Facebook posts in which he voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and promoted the Ivermectin animal dewormer were shared online. In one post from 14 August, Capt...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

Woman Paralyzed Due To COVID-19 Should Be Removed From Life-Support, Judge Rules

A British woman who was left brain-damaged and paralyzed from the neck down after contracting COVID-19 last year should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled. The unnamed patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, England, should stop receiving life-support treatment by the end of October, Judge Hayden ruled Saturday at a trial in the Court of Protection, which oversees hearings centered on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, Cambridgeshire Live reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Unvaccinated Pastor Who Almost Died Of COVID Now Preaches The Importance Of Vaccines

Last month, Pastor Danny Reeves was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Dallas' Baylor University Medical Center. He had COVID-19, and he wasn't vaccinated. Now, the senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana in north central Texas regrets not getting the shot earlier, and he plans to tell his congregants his story on Sunday when he returns to the pulpit.
DALLAS, TX
WRAL News

Co-founder of anti-vaccine group gets COVID-19, asks protesters to stop

A co-founder of an anti-vaccination mandate group in Hawaii is quitting the organization after getting COVID-19. He's also warning others to avoid large crowds and rallies to prevent the spread. Last October, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition because he felt government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses...
PROTESTS
HuffingtonPost

Right-Wing Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Mocked AIDS Victims Dies Of COVID-19

Bob Enyart, a notoriously homophobic right-wing radio host who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, has died of COVID-19. The death was announced on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” wrote Fred Williams, co-host of the ironically named show, which routinely pushed anti-science talking points, including creationism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
WORLD
MSNBC

Notorious anti-mask QAnon supporter dies of Covid

Veronica Wolski, a woman who became well-known online for her anti-mask beliefs, has died of Covid. Her story underscores the continuing challenge health care professionals and public health experts face fighting misinformation about the coronavirus. Dr. Kavita Patel joins to discuss.Sept. 14, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin: Why are US anti-vaxxers touting a horse dewormer as a cure for Covid?

Republican congressman Louie Gohmert, a loyal Washington ally of former US president Donald Trump, drew a round of applause during a speech in Texas in late August in which he endorsed the use of ivermectin – an anti-parasitic drug commonly deployed to treat intestinal worms and lice in livestock – as a cure for Covid-19 in humans.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy