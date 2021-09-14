CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Editorial: 4 reasons CT still needs Gov. Lamont's emergency powers

By Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board
ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still too early to end Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers, though it seems a lifetime since the legislature first granted him sweeping authority to fight the pandemic. Four people still die every day on average from COVID-19 in Connecticut, and hundreds remain hospitalized. The positivity rate is up. There are chilling signs of COVID spreading among children and of an even more transmissible variant popping up.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Ron Desantis

Comments / 0

Community Policy