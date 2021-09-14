CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

By CNN
WTVM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints. Of the 65% of workers who responded to...

Comments / 149

Cherrie Mason Strausbaugh
7d ago

since the pandemic....hmmm and we are in 17 months of this... How about reporting what the numbers are now and not using the numbers from the start of it...

Rich Simon
7d ago

wow big deal number one this is nothing more than a money gimmick for the politicians that are invested in these face masks that don't work number to 99.9% of the people survived so what if there's hundreds of thousands of people that get covid-19 I personally know a lot of people that got covid-19 and they survived and they all said it was similar to the flu there is more behind this I hope people wake up and hold their government accountable

Armando Reyes
6d ago

Who cares, it's the new cold nothing to be concerned about. 99.9% survival rate. Practice healthy living, good hygiene, common sense, and you'll be alright.

International Business Times

Nearly 20,000 Of 4.5M Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

The latest data on breakthrough cases from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health revealed that nearly 20,000 residents of the state who’ve been fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health said there was a cumulative 19,443 COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated population, accounting for...
KHON2

Over 10,000 TSA workers have had COVID-19: Which airports saw the most cases?

(NEXSTAR) – The Transportation Security Administration has officially recorded more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 among its employees since the beginning of the pandemic. The TSA recorded its 10,000th case during the first week of September, a representative for the agency said. As of Friday, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees had risen to 10,243.
CBS Miami

Miami International Airport Tops Country For Highest Number Of TSA Employees To Have Gotten COVID

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is in the lead for the highest number of COVID cases, beating other large hubs like JFK in New York and Los Angeles. The Transportation Security Administration began tracking COVID cases in March 2020.  The current data shows 515 people have gotten sick at MIA.  Of those, 492 where TSA Screening Officers. Miami isn’t the only airport with high numbers, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando are in the top five. CBS4 asked the TSA what the reason behind this was.  A TSA spokesperson explained in writing, “The numbers among our officers have from the beginning of the pandemic...
Z107.3

Bangor Humane Society Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Bangor Humane Society will temporarily close it's facility on Mt. Hope Avenue this week. The decision was made after and employee there tested positive for Covid-19. This individual would have also had contact with the public, albeit while wearing a mask, so the shelter posted a notice on it's Facebook Page, that anyone who may have been to visit the Bangor Humane Society this week, should keep an eye out for symptoms.
usf.edu

10,000+ TSA Workers Have Gotten COVID. How Many Worked At Florida Airports?

More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers across the country have tested positive for the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Miami International Airport ranks No. 1, with more than 500 cases, according to federal statistucs. Two other Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with more than 360 cases each.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Furious Over One Manager's COVID Mask Message

The Costco subreddit lit up today after an employee posted a picture of a notice purportedly issued by management of an undisclosed store. The note asked employees not to ask customers who were already in the store to put on masks, as "we" would ensure that everyone had a mask or a face shield at the door. The note explained that if the customer had a medical reason not to wear a mask, the people stationed at Costco's entrance would ask them to wear a face shield. "If they still don't want to wear anything, it is what it is," the note said. "We want to avoid altercations and make sure everybody is safe."
Business Insider

Unvaccinated workers NO LONGER have special pandemic leave in American Airlines. The company becomes the latest carrier to step up incentives for employee vaccines

American Airlines will stop giving a special pandemic leave to unvaccinated employees in October. This means those workers will need to use their own sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. American is now the latest carrier to encourage workers to get the vaccine through policy changes. See...
WRAL News

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country. But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the...
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
PennLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
