El Paso County, CO

El Paso County’s first tiny home community receiving push back

By Melissa Henry
KKTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County’s first tiny home community, which is a proposal in early stages, is already getting push back. “Those people that I’ve spoke with have concerns about traffic, they have concerns about fire, and water sanitation,” said Nina Ruiz with El Paso County’s planning department. She added, “there’s been some misinformation about what’s being requested. They’ve heard that they’re proposing a mobile home park... various things like that, just general misinformation.”

