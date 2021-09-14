A-B Tech Workforce Career Fair ‘Block Party’ set for Sept. 23
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College:. A Workforce Career Fair “Block Party” will be held Thursday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at A-B Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Center, located at 41 Fernihurst Drive on the college’s main campus. The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by A-B Tech, NCWorks, the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board, the Western Carolina Medical Society, and the WIN Interpreter Network.mountainx.com
