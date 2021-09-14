Eric Clapton gets loud at tour opening in Fort Worth, but stays quiet on vaccine stance
FORT WORTH — On opening night of his first tour since the pandemic began, Eric Clapton wisely let the music do the talking. The 76-year-old British guitar god arrived Monday night at Dickies Arena in the middle of a strange brew of controversy. Earlier this year, after helping Van Morrison record the anti-lockdown tune “Stand and Deliver,” the normally close-lipped Clapton wrote an angry public letter alleging the AstraZeneca vaccine made his hands numb and caused other “disastrous” side effects.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0