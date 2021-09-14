CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olmsted County, MN

Olmsted County's COVID-19 spread hampers investigations

By Randy Petersen
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increase in COVID-19 cases is straining Olmsted County Public Health resources, making it impossible for staff to investigate each individual case. “Olmsted County staff has been conducting investigations for the entire duration of the pandemic," Public Health Director Graham Briggs said. “Moving forward, the county will frequently review prioritized groups and will conduct interviews based on case information from the community.”

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Olmsted County, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Briggs

Comments / 0

Community Policy