Leopards shred West Columbus

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor
 9 days ago
Jonathan Estrada sends the PK through the net during Monday’s game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

The Lakewood Leopards put on quite a showing out on the soccer field on Monday night when they hosted West Brunswick in non-conference action. The Leopards struck early in the contest and continued to do so from start to finishing. In the end, it was an 8-2 victory for Lakewood, making it two straight for a squad looking to turn the corner.

Christian Espinoza got the scoring started at the 3:00 mark of the first half, putting the Leopards up 1-0 quickly.

Lakewood maintained the pressure from start to finish, save for a couple efforts in the second half during which the visiting Vikings were able to gain some control.

Before that, however, it was one Lakewood goal right behind the other for much of the contest. Riding another goal from Espinoza at the 28:21 mark, a goal from David Hernandez at 23:22 and one more from Jonathan Estrada on a PK at 13:13, the Leopards took a 4-0 lead into the intermission.

Lakewood caught fire out of the break as they exploded for a trio of back-to-back-to-back goals to kick the second half off. Hernandez pulled off the hat trick (scoring three goals in a game) when he netted the first two scores of the second half. Those goals came at 37:15 and 35:51, making it 6-0. Then, with 35:00 on the clock, Manuel Olguin got into the score column, bringing the tally to 7-0.

West Brunswick added a pair of goals at 12:16 and 3:08 to make it 7-2, but one final Lakewood goal pushed the final margin to 8-2.

After the game, Leopards head coach Jay Faircloth told his team that he was proud of them and acknowledged that they are making progressions and that they have the potential to be a great team.

“We now have momentum in our pocket and hopefully it makes the boys feel good and want more of it,” Faircloth said. “We have Princeton coming in on Wednesday and they’re going to have nothing to lose whereas we do now…we have a 2-game winning streak and we don’t want to lose that.”

“I’m very proud of them for playing hard but we still have some things to figure out before we get rolling in conference play on Monday and that’s what me and Coach Mayes are working to figure out,” Faircloth concluded.

As Faircloth eluded, the Leopards, now at 2-4-1 overall, will take on Princeton on Wednesday and will travel to Union on Monday.

Game times are 6 p.m.

Sampson Independent

