CROZET (WINA) – The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is ready to go in-person once again this fall at Claudius Crozet Park. Event Director Ewa Harr says it’s October 9 and 10 featuring 120 artists — old and new to the festival — displaying a variety of media. She says whether you like sculpture, glass, ceramics, photography or other forms, there is something for all tastes and pocketbooks.