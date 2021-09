The first NFL game of the week always has a little more prime-time oomph for fantasy football. That spotlight is a lot bigger when it’s also the first game of the NFL season and features the defending champs and America’s Team. We’ve all been waiting a while to dive into fantasy again, and that even includes dreaded start ’em sit ’em decisions. Fortunately, the Cowboys and Buccaneers kicking off Week 1 provides a marquee Thursday Night Football matchup full of players worth starting.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO