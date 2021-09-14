CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

UCI to welcome inaugural Doctor of Pharmacy class at White Coat Ceremony

By University of California, Irvine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Irvine, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 – The inaugural class of Pharm.D. students at the University of California, Irvine will begin their journey Sept. 24 at a White Coat Ceremony, a rite of passage marking the transition from the study of preclinical to clinical health sciences. The white coat is universally recognized as a symbol of the commitment students are making in joining a trusted health profession.

