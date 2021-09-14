CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula City Council frustrated with COVID-19 trajectory, inaction from the state

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
 7 days ago
Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday made available members of the Montana National Guard to help a Billings hospital address its capacity and staffing challenges resulting from the latest surge in COVID-19.

While one Missoula hospital also requested help two weeks ago, Gianforte hasn’t made the same resources available, saying in a press release that the Billings Clinic was “the only hospital in the state to formally request Guard resources.”

“We’ll continue working with hospitals to address their individual needs as the state responds to COVID-19,” Gianforte said in a press release.

In early September, Missoula Mayor John Engen joined local hospital officials in a discussion with Gianforte’s health policy advisor and an administrator from the Department of Health and Human Services, where a request for Guard support was made .

A request for comment from the governor’s office remains pending as to what represents a “formal” request.

While Ganforte’s office said it has been providing resources to hospitals as needs arise, members of the Missoula City Council continue to voice frustration and concern over the current trajectory of the virus and its impacts on public health – and the local healthcare system.

“I have family in health care I can tell you they’re exhausted and heartbroken,” said council member Stacie Anderson on Monday night. “If you can’t do it for you, can’t do it for your family and can’t stay safe and be vaccinated for all the kids who can’t (get vaccinated), then do it for the healthcare workers. You want them at the top of their game if, god forbid, you find yourself in the hospital.”

Despite the pleas of elected officials from across the political spectrum, just 51% of the state’s eligible population has been vaccinated thus far, according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Billings continues to lead the way in its number of active cases with 1,711. Flathead County follows at 1,008 and Missoula County is close behind at 956. Local health officials can no longer use the tools employed last year to slow the virus’ spread under new state laws passed by the Legislature and signed by Gianforte.

Missoula County reported more than 215 new cases on Monday alone .

“We’re at one of our highest points of hospitalization right now, and that really creates an issue with capacity,” said council member Amber Sherrill. “I don’t know how to appeal to people to get vaccinated and be safe more than we already have. It creates a real problem for our hospitals. I feel scared for my teenage daughter driving around and if something were to happen to her. I feel scared for people having a heart attack. I don’t know what else to say.”

It’s been nearly two years since Missoula residents ventured out at night to howl at the moon – a show of support for local healthcare workers. Those efforts have since faded and the virus continues to spread, leaving more than 350 hospitalized statewide and 1,842 dead.

If howling was a vaccine, the outcome would be different, Anderson suggested.

“All those platitudes are pretty worthless if we’re not willing to do what it takes to keep from burning out our healthcare workers and overburdening them to the point of staffing shortages and running out of ICU beds and ventilators,” she said.

KBZK News

COVID-19 impacting Philipsburg schools

COVID-19 is impacting students in Granite County. Philipsburg Public Schools stated in a social media post that third, fifth and sixth grade students are all under quarantine. Teachers will deliver instruction online for the rest of the week.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

10 National Guard members headed to help at Billings Clinic

BILLINGS - Ten national guard members will soon swoop into Billings to help care for local patients as hospitals burst at the seams with Covid-19 patients. Late Monday afternoon Billings Clinic confirmed that Gov. Greg Gianforte gave the green light for the troops to serve at the Billings Clinic, starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2021.
BILLINGS, MT
KBZK News

Yellowstone County COVID-19 death toll rises to 304

Two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19-related illness Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 304 since the start of the pandemic. RiverStone Health reported the two women both died in a Billings hospital. One was a woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. The other was a woman in her 40s who vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
