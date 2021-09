PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As in-person classes will resume at the University of Pittsburgh on Monday, the return to the classroom is being met with a growing concern over COVID-19 cases. University of Pittsburgh leaders say 78 students, faculty and staff members at the Oakland campus have tested positive for the virus in a 10-day period. Test results range from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7. Within that time period, 56 students and 22 faculty and staff members tested positive. “I’m excited to be back,” said Morgan Berger, who is a senior. “I’m not too worried. I think if we keep the masks on...

