CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’ boss explains “brutal, unpredictable” character death

By Ella Kemp
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has opened up about the “horrific” ending of the show’s last episode. Discussing the fourth episode of season 11, ‘Rendition’, Kang explained why the head of the Reachers, Pope, pushed a Reaper into a campfire where his skin melted off, after mistakenly believing he had left another soldier to die.

www.nme.com

Comments / 4

Related
TVLine

Lucifer, Ted Lasso, Big Brother, The Walking Dead

We know it’s after Labor Day and all, but as far as we’re concerned, you can wear all the white you want while scrolling through our latest Quotes of the Week column. With another seven days of television behind us, we’ve gathered more than a dozen of the small screen’s best sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kang
ComicBook

Does Daryl's Dog Die on The Walking Dead?

Does the dog die on The Walking Dead? Spoiler warning: read on to find out if there's any animal harm in Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." If Dog dies, we riot. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog track down an old friend and get captured by the Reapers, the squad of human-hunting killers who are Pope's (Ritchie Coster) "Chosen Ones" baptized by fire. After Walking Dead viewers voted Daryl's dog as the fan-favorite they're most worried about dying in Season 11, Reedus said on Talking Dead, "I think [Daryl] would go to any lengths to protect Dog. He's been out in the woods, that dog has been his best buddy. I think if anybody hurt the dog he would just go ballistic, apesh*t."
TV SERIES
thehendersonnews.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Boss on the Rick Grimes Movies, the Series Finale & the Expanded Universe

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands now. Want to hear some Walking Dead universe secrets? Well, chief content officer Scott M. Gimple—who knows all...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead star responds to whether Negan spin-off could happen

The Walking Dead favourite Jeffrey Dean Morgan has once again shared his feelings on a potential Negan spin-off. Back in November 2020, the actor responded to a fan's tweet about exploring his once-villainous character outside of the flagship drama, but now Morgan has gone one better by revealing where exactly he'd like the hypothetical new show to go.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead: why are the Reapers hunting Maggie?

The Walking Dead episode “Hunted” was an immediate continuation from “Acheron Part 2” with the Reaper’s attack on Maggie and the rest of the group. The Reapers are very stealth-like in their attack and possibly take some captives. But why are they hunting down Maggie?. In “Home Sweet Home,” we...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Dead Boss#Entertainment Weekly
ComicBook

How The Whisperers Return on The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead didn't silence the Whisperers. On Sunday's Season 11 Episode 5, "Out of the Ashes," Alexandrians discover Hilltop squatters: what's left of the skin-wearing Whisperers once part of the pack led by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and then Beta (Ryan Hurst). When survivors of The Whisperer War that trashed Alexandria return to the Hilltop Colony, burnt down by Alpha and her army in the Season 10 episode "Morning Star," ex-Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) spots herded walkers. The group of Aaron (Ross Marquand), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) find Keith (Brad Fleischer) in a fleshy mask the Whisperers used to walk with the dead.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pope Invokes the Wrath of God on The Walking Dead

"God is angry. I'm angry. Make them feel our wrath," seethes Pope (Ritchie Coster) when stepping out of the shadows on The Walking Dead. The leader of the Reapers who "marked" Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in Season 10, Pope makes his Walking Dead debut when Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog see a familiar face and get taken to Meridian in "Rendition." Sunday's Season 11 Episode 4, now streaming early on AMC+, unmasks the Reapers as Coster (True Detective, Happy!, The Flight Attendant) and his elite squad of killers put Daryl to the ultimate test.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: The Hard Choices

To survive The Walking Dead, hard choices need to be made. Last week, I talked about how, in a zombie apocalypse, the old rules don’t apply anymore. Well, among those old rules is the idea that life will, in any way we conceive of it, be easy. If what we saw in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead is any indication of how an actual zombie apocalypse would be, then it would be about as far from easy as it possibly could be.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Could a Walking Dead Negan Sequel Happen?

If there’s a clear theme permeating the early, Alexandria-focused episodes of The Walking Dead’s extended eleventh and final season, it’s that Negan seems to be a dead man walking. While proving useful since he was freed from years of incarceration, his survival seemingly hinges on sticking with a group whose leadership still carries traumatic memories of his many sins, notably the night he—with a cruel comedic flair—brutally bludgeoned their loved ones to death with a barbed-wire baseball bat. However, Jeffrey Dean Morgan seems intent on continuing to play the character beyond the show’s endpoint, despite his diminishing chances.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Rendition new cast members with photos

Just because The Walking Dead is in its final season doesn’t mean it won’t be adding new characters. We have seen some new ones come and go already, only 3 episodes in. The fourth episode, “Rendition,” will air Sunday, September 14, and you can expect to see more new faces.
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Fear the Walking Dead Trailer (VIDEO)

AMC has just released the Fear of the Walking Dead season 7 trailer, and it looks AMAZING! In this suspense ridden show, Teddy (John Glover) has destroyed Texas through nuclear explosion. In this way, he has brought about "The End". Those fighting to survive are left to figure out how to create a beginning. This season, "Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves- even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family."
TV SERIES
skybound.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 04: Discussion

I mean, look, who HASN’T had an ex dump them, join a murderous cult, and then waterboard them? It’s a familiar story to all of us, and exactly what Daryl goes through at the top of this episode. Captured by his ex, Leah, who’s now with the Reapers, Daryl resists torture and insists that he barely knows the crew he was rolling with (Daryl and Eugene are both experts in giving false testimony). After the death of one of the Reapers, Leah comes to Daryl and tells him how they were a squad of soldiers turned mercenaries. That explains the whole super-good-at-killing-and-torturing thing.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

The Walking Dead Season 10: More Facts about that

The Walking Dead will Come up with the Season 10. The Walking Dead is the Longest Running Show on the AMC Entertainment. They have complete The Season 9, and Now creators come back with The Walking Dead Season 10. Here we will see the details of the upcoming season of The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why a Negan Walking Dead Spinoff is a Bad Idea

Before he even appeared on the show, Negan was highly anticipated by those that idolized The Walking Dead. Some people were wanting to see him because they wanted to see the brutality that he was going to bring with him. Others wanted to see the guy because they happened to like Negan, and possibly still do. But the guy that came into the show isn’t exactly the same guy that’s been plodding along with the rest of the survivors at this point since Negan has definitely changed. It’s to be expected really, after all, his entire group was taken out or forced to surrender, he was injured and locked away, and there were plenty of people that still wanted him dead. A lot of the fans wanted to see him dead, but that wasn’t fated to happen. Since his inclusion into the story Negan has been a hard character to like, largely because he has such a massive ego and a very bad temper when he’s been challenged in any way. But all of that changed over a period of time after his capture.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

8 Reasons Why We Love Maggie’s Character On The Walking Dead

Like most characters on The Walking Dead, Maggie has tremendously evolved over the last few seasons. We’ve watched her experienced great loss, be put into major leadership positions, and perhaps the greatest of them all; become a mother. In Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the producers tease Maggie’s death which puts fans of the show in an uproar. How valuable is Maggie’s character? Here are eight reasons why we believe Maggie’s character is valuable to the show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy