Oxford School District extends mask mandate two weeks
Masks will continue to be required in all Oxford School District buildings for at least a couple more weeks. The OSD Board of Trustees called a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the district’s mask mandate, which was scheduled to expire on Wednesday. Oxford school superintendent Bradley Roberson informed the Board that he was extending the mandate through Sept. 27, which is when their next regular board meeting is scheduled for.www.oxfordeagle.com
