Just breaks my heart to think about how I missed my opportunity to get one last burger and milkshake. I will have to wait now till next spring. Livingston landmark Mark's In & Out has officially closed for 2021 and it just seems too soon. Mark's In & Out has been opened in Livingston since 1954 and has been a hot spot every single year when they officially open in the spring through early fall.

LIVINGSTON, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO