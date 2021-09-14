Enhance Your Evening with New and Returning Dessert Parties, Dinner Packages at Walt Disney World Resort
From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Karen McClintock. We’re counting down the days until two brand-new nighttime spectaculars debut as part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration. To make your magical evening even more special, a new lineup of Appetizing Occasions will be returning just in time for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” From sweet treats to international fare, there’s no shortage of options for making the most of your nighttime spectacular experience.www.themainstreetmouse.com
Comments / 0