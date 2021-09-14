CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhance Your Evening with New and Returning Dessert Parties, Dinner Packages at Walt Disney World Resort

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Karen McClintock. We’re counting down the days until two brand-new nighttime spectaculars debut as part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration. To make your magical evening even more special, a new lineup of Appetizing Occasions will be returning just in time for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” From sweet treats to international fare, there’s no shortage of options for making the most of your nighttime spectacular experience.

Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
allears.net

Closures with No End Date at Walt Disney World

Even with the return of various restaurants, attractions, entertainment, and more, there are a handful of experiences across the parks and resorts that haven’t opened again. While we do have updates and opening dates for quite a few, these are 10 closures with NO end date in sight in Disney World!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering $1500 Hiring Bonuses, Announces Job Fair at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Amid hiring troubles, Walt Disney World has raised its hiring bonuses for select Cast Member roles. The role most affected by the change is chef’s assistant as well as Cook 1 candidates, which now offers a $1,500 bonus for new hires. Other roles, including certain positions in culinary and housekeeping staff, continue to offer a $1,000 bonus. Pay rates range from $14.00 to $19.00 per hour, with pay increases coming Sunday, October 3rd. Other positions being sought include custodial, quick service food and beverage, and steward capacities. Full- and part-time positions are available.
LIFESTYLE
themeparktourist.com

New Upcharge Options Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney Enchantment and Harmonious

In just a few weeks Walt Disney World will be debuting two new nighttime spectaculars: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. And like most nighttime spectaculars, those who would like to add something extra to their experience and ensure they have a good seat will be able to pay for various upcharges for these nighttime spectaculars, which will include the following:
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Face Outrageous Hold Times of Over FOUR Hours

Walt Disney World Resort is undeniably a popular destination. Disney lovers from all over the world enjoy soaking up the magic at the property’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This means that, inevitably, Guest Relations wait times are often long, but...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Three New Desserts Parties Coming to Disney’s Magic Kingdom!

Fireworks have returned at Walt Disney World Resort! The great news is that with the return of the fireworks, we’re seeing the need for the return of a few heavenly treats to go along with the nighttime spectacular as the fireworks dessert party is coming back… in a 3-part way! Disney has announced they are offering THREE new dessert parties for Magic Kingdom’s newest nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Theme Park Insider

Walt Disney World Previews New Fireworks Theme Song

September 8, 2021, 4:52 PM · We are just about three weeks away now from the start of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary "The World's Most Magical Celebration." As we approach the start of the 18-month event on October 1, Disney is releasing more information about the new entertainment and attractions the resort will be rolling out for the anniversary. Today, we got some news about the theme song for Magic Kingdom's new fireworks show.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New “it’s a small world” Dress Sails Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You’ll be singing the “it’s a small world” song all day in this new dress inspired by the happiest cruise that ever sailed, now available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. “it’s a small world” Dress –...
APPAREL
worldairlinenews.com

Air Canada joins ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

Air Canada is bringing the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration to Aeroplan members with new and exciting ways to experience the 18-month milestone event beginning October 1, 2021. From now until September 29, 2021, Aeroplan members can enter Air Canada’s contest for a chance to win one of 50 magical prizes, including one of five Air Canada Vacations packages to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Air Canada is also adding Disney merchandise and Disney Gift Cards that can be redeemed using Aeroplan points on the Aeroplan eStore. Plus, Aeroplan members will continue to earn and redeem Aeroplan points when travelling with Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations to Walt Disney World Resort.
FLORIDA STATE
micechat.com

Walt Disney World Update: Adding Magic to a Milestone!

There are just a few weeks before Walt Disney World kicks off its 50th anniversary. The parks are putting finishing touches to make everything EARidescent in time for the October 1st celebration. Today we’re taking a look around three of the parks to check in on construction updates, crowd levels, and much more. There’s a lot of ground to cover, so let’s start with our first park…
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Refurbishments and Construction at Walt Disney World

You may already be aware of several factors that go into planning a Walt Disney World vacation. You’ve likely considered things like the time of year you’d like to visit, which Resort hotel you might stay at, and — most of all — which attractions you’d like to ride in the four Disney World theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
TRAVEL
allears.net

BREAKING: Dessert Parties Are Returning for NEW Magic Kingdom Fireworks

We’re only a few weeks away from the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary!. New decorations, shows, and entertainment are set to debut on October 1st for the big celebration including a NEW Magic Kingdom fireworks show — Disney Enchantment. And, if you’re hoping to get the best view of the new show and want to enjoy some exclusive desserts, we now know that THREE Dessert Parties will be returning to Magic Kingdom soon!
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Annual Passes Now Available

Walt Disney World Annual Passes are once again available for purchase both online and at the parks. Unlike when Disneyland Resort launched their new Magic Key pass program last month, there is currently no wait to purchase passes online. At the Transportation and Ticket Center, guests can purchase a new...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Park Reservation Calendar Launches

The new Walt Disney World Annual Passes went on sale this morning and with it, the new park reservation calendar has launched. The new calendar shows blockout dates as well as park availability. The website now directs passholders to select their pass type first. There is also a link to the Legacy Pass blockout calendar for those with the old types of Annual Passes.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Fireworks Dining Party is Coming to the Top of Disney’s Contemporary Resort!

Disney World’s 50th anniversary is coming up very soon!. Starting October 1st, all of the magical celebrations will kick off, like new cavalcades, shows, and even attractions opening! One thing we’re super excited about is the new fireworks show coming to Magic Kingdom — Disney Enchantment. And, we just learned of a very special way you can take in the new show!
RESTAURANTS
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Magic Maker Honored with Flag Retreat Ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Cappy Surette. Rob Vickers of Gulf Breeze, Florida is a third-generation armed services veteran with a father who served in the United States Air Force and a grandfather who was injured while serving in the Army during World War II. “I volunteered when I was little … I’ve always liked giving back,” Rob says of his inspiration for joining the United States Marine Corps. It’s this selfless pursuit that carved out a future of helping others throughout his career and personal life.
LIFESTYLE

