Sweepstake And Discounts – UltFone Announces Apple iOS 15 Celebration

 7 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - On July 7, Apple, the smartphone brand, announced the beta version of iOS 15 for all users; this announcement was long-awaited, and the revelation brought a wave of excitement amongst iPhone users, who were ready to give their phone an upgraded look. To help iOS users enjoy the upgrade to the fullest, UltFone, a software company specializing in iOS solutions, announced an iOS 15 celebration campaign from Sept. 16 to October 31, 2021. This celebration aims to help iOS users make the most of their devices and enjoy the latest version in peace.

Comments / 0

