Tom Murphy

By Metropolitan Airport News
metroairportnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter publishing “Reclaiming the Sky,”​ a story of the courage of aviation workers on 9/11, Fordham University invited Tom to create the Human Resiliency Institute to develop resiliency training programs that reflect the healing principles of the 9/11 heroes profiled in his book. Edge4Vets is the lead program for the institute, which is housed in the Gabelli School of Business. Edge4Vets helps veterans, including those returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, learn how to tap into their resiliency strengths from the military to make successful transitions to civilian life.

