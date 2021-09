Mae Estes, this year’s Arkansas Country Music Awards Female Vocalist, is set to perform at Hempstead Hall on Saturday, November 20, 2021. In 1999, Mae a seven-year-old walked into an Arkansas rodeo arena with a cordless microphone and sang the national anthem a cappella for the first time, claiming she could do it better than LeAnn Rimes. She went on to perform at every rodeo she competed in, and eventually other sporting events, ceremonies, and opries. Unlike most middle schoolers, Mae performed every Tuesday night on an AM radio show, where she first discovered her love for traditional country music.

