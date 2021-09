PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major manhunt is intensifying and deepening by the day as law enforcement officials work to track down Brian Laundrie, the fiancee of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Overnight, the Laundrie family’s attorney canceled a press conference that was set to be held today. Reports say the cancellation came at the request of the FBI, who asked the family not go ahead with the update. Brian Laundrie is the fiancee, and a person of interest in the case of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The FBI moved in on Monday, obtaining a search warrant of the North Port, FL home of...

