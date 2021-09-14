Monark, the New JRPG from Former SMT Devs, Gets New Trailer
Those who are fed up with waiting for Persona 6 should take note of Monark, a new JRPG from developer FuRyu, which is comprised of staff members who previously worked at Atlus. While it doesn't seem to have quite the same budget as a Shin Megami Tensei entry, the latest trailer introduces some of the game's characters. There's the game's protagonist, who is literally named "Protagonist", Nozomi Hinata, Ryotaro Date, Shinya Yuda, and Kokoro Surugadai.www.pushsquare.com
