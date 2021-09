They say things come in threes: once is luck, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a pattern. And for Stockholm Arlanda, it must be a pattern, because Ryanair, Finnair, and now Eurowings have all announced new bases at the airport this year. Motivated by the decline of Norwegian, which is now at just 18% of its 2019 Arlanda capacity, the airport’s charges – something that previously put off carriers – have changed to encourage growth. It seems to be working.

