CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites blasts off from Vandenberg. What’s next?

By ORDER REPRINT
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a stubborn marine layer shrouding its departure, the first stack of Starlink satellites from the West Coast got off the ground at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday night aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff of the two-stage rocket standing 229 feet tall occurred at 8:55 p.m. from Space...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Atlas V Rocket Launch Carrying Landsat 9 Spacecraft Scheduled for Sept. 27 at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA – The Atlas V rocket will launch the Landsat 9 spacecraft for NASA’s launch Services Program next Monday, Sept. 27 at 2:11 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission will continue building the half-century uninterrupted, unparalleled data...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Design Taxi

SpaceX’s Starlink Internet To Be Available To The Public In Mere Weeks

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has just announced that Starlink, the company’s foray into providing internet connection from space, will be finally out of beta come October. Almost one year ago, SpaceX began to invite its customers to trial Starlink on public beta. Ever since then, the company has faced no small number of setbacks, even if they’re slightly wackily laser-related.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WLFI.com

SpaceX just brought the first all-tourist crew back from space. Here's what's next

Four people, all of whom just six months ago had no formal spaceflight training, strapped themselves into a SpaceX capsule atop a 200-foot-tall rocket and took a three-day spin around Earth. After splashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday, the passengers emerged from their capsule, smiling and waving, if a little unsteady after spending nearly 72 hours in weightlessness. SpaceX says it's just the beginning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NASA may have an explanation for mysterious ‘boom-like’ sounds heard in Virginia

NASA may know something about the mysterious booms heard around northern Virginia late last week. Dispatch centers in the area got a a flood of 911 calls around 10:30 a.m. Friday from people saying they heard a loud explosion or “sonic boom,” NBC Washington reports. But authorities found no evidence of any explosion, and the U.S. Geological Survey didn’t register an earthquake in the area.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Four SpaceX tourists returned to Earth safely on Saturday after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, whose heat shield allowed it to withstand descent, was slowed down by four large parachutes before splashing into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida at 7:06 pm (2306 GMT), according to a video feed by the company. "That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip with a goal of making space a bit more accessible, said shortly after landing. A SpaceX boat immediately retrieved the capsule, before its hatch was opened and the space tourists, smiling broadly and waving their arms in the air, exited one by one.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Falcon#Firefly Aerospace
marketresearchtelecast.com

Elon Musk: Starlink satellite network no longer beta from October

The satellite Internet provider Starlink will end its beta program in October – Starlink founder Elon Musk announced this on Twitter. With thousands of small satellites in orbit, the service provides people in 17 countries with high-speed internet. According to Speedtest.net Starlink in the USA currently achieves average values ​​of...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Switzerland
wjhl.com

WATCH: St. Jude physician assistant set to blast off on SpaceX rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX aimed to blast a billionaire into orbit Wednesday night with his two contest winners and a Memphis health care worker who survived childhood cancer. St. Jude physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux is among the passengers on the first chartered passenger flight for Elon Musk’s SpaceX...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

SpaceX’s Starlink to launch in Japan

Elon Musk’s broadband by satellite service Starlink will launch in Japan next year. Starlink has announced a partnership with Japan’s cellular operator KDDI to offer an urban mobile connectivity experience to its rural mobile customers from its 1200 remote cellular towers. KDDI and SpaceX say they will offer Starlink services...
BUSINESS
fox35orlando.com

What's next? SpaceX Inspiration4 crew to conduct experiments

LAKE MARY, Fla. - SpaceX launched Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission, into orbit on Wednesday. A Dragon Crew capsule will carry its four passengers across a low earth orbit with a return to Earth planned for Saturday. "Our crew carries the responsibility and importance of this mission as we...
LAKE MARY, FL
Earth & Sky

SpaceX lasers define next era of Starlink technology

Love ’em or hate ’em, the 51 Starlink satellites launched this week took a step forward toward the goal of providing global broadband coverage for high-speed internet access, particularly for people across the world in rural and remote areas. On Monday, September 13, 2021, SpaceX launched its first whole batch of laser-equipped Starlinks. These SpaceX lasers are expected to improve how the satellite network relays broadband signals around the world. Ground stations are costly and not without geographical and political constraints on where they can be positioned on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Santa Barbara Independent

Two Rocket Launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Two Days

A mix of military and commercial rocketeering took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base over the past two days. On Sunday morning, an Interceptor missile shot off in the morning, a prototype for a new two- or three-stage ground-based rocket tested by the Missile Defense Agency. Then, after nightfall on Monday, a deep-throated, coughing roar could be heard in Santa Barbara, announcing the takeoff of a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg, the latest to launch by SpaceX.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy