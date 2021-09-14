CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

FHP troopers search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Hillsborough County

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hillsborough County on Saturday, September 11.

According to the FHP, the driver hit a 67-year-old woman who was walking in the travel lane along SR 580, or Hillsborough Avenue, east of Reflections Club Drive around 8:24 p.m. Troopers say the car collided with the woman and took off.

The agency says the woman was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Both family members and the FHP identified the victim as Yinshu Jin.

Victim, Yinshu Jin, wearing pink in the photos

Yinnu Jin, the victim's sister, spoke to ABC Action News and said she misses her so much.

"Why did somebody hit her then run? Why? No, stop and call the police or something? Why’d he run? I don’t understand," said Jin.

Victim, Yinshu Jin, wearing pink in the photos

The vehicle appears to be a silver or gray passenger sedan. Troopers say, based on evidence recovered at the scene, the vehicle has front right damage and damage to the right headlamp.

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding this case to notify the Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

