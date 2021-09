Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most. Suicide is a preventable cause of death, and it is one that will take a community effort to eradicate. Stronger support for mental health services nationwide along with better access to and affordability of mental health care will help. Working to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness would go a long way toward decreasing suicide rates.

