TVA issues $500M in bonds to fund green energy projects

By Nedra Bloom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Valley Authority, power supplier to most of Northern Alabama, has issued $500 million in bonds to support capital investment in renewable energy, transmission and storage, and development of advanced clean energy technologies. “A potential TVA solar project in northern Alabama and a potential TVA energy storage project in eastern Tennessee — both still…

Virginia Business

Dominion Energy proposes solar, energy storage projects

Dominion purchased a battery project from a Charlottesville co. As it works towards a state mandate for producing electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045, Dominion Energy Virginia has acquired a 20-megawatt battery storage facility in Chesterfield County from Charlottesville-based energy storage developer East Point Energy, according to a Sept. 16 announcement from the Richmond-based Fortune 500 utility.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Farm and Dairy

40 renewable energy projects in tri-state area get $473,320 in USDA funding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $464 million investment in renewable energy infrastructure last week. Nearly half a million dollars in grants went to 40 projects at farms and other rural businesses in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP. “We recognize...
AGRICULTURE
State
Tennessee State
Daily Republic

Supervisors approve selling $29M in bonds for energy project

FAIRFIELD — Solano County supervisors took steps Tuesday to sell $29.08 million in certificates of participation to help fund an expansive energy conservation and generation project. The action comes a day after it was announced that Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings had upgraded Solano’s credit rating, putting the county in...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Entrepreneur

Alliant Energy's (LNT) Arm Prices $300M Green Bonds Due 2031

Alliant Energy Corporation’s LNT subsidiary Wisconsin Power and Light Company completes pricing 1.950% green debentures worth $300 million due Sep 16, 2031. The offering is likely to close on Sep 16, 2021, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Net proceeds will be used for constructing and developing wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cbs19news

USDA announces funding for renewable energy infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two local companies are getting grant funding for solar power systems. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $464 million into the building or improving renewable energy infrastructure. The funding is going to projects in 48 states and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wapakoneta Daily News

Wind energy project discussed

The Auglaize County commissioners heard from residents concerned about a proposed wind project coming to their part of the county. Read more in Friday's Wapakoneta Daily News.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
bpr.org

22 Carolinas Solar And Energy Efficiency Projects Get U.S. Funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend $78 million to help fund 22 projects across the Carolinas as part of a nationwide push to expand renewable energy and lower energy costs in rural areas. Eleven projects in each state will get a share of $464 million the United States Department...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Energy crisis – live: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
businessalabama.com

Orsted completes Muscle Shoals solar project; Lawsuit alleges chemical exposure at plant; Therapy Brands names COO; Gulf Shores beachfront townhomes site sells

Orsted completes Muscle Shoals solar project Danish sustainable energy company Orsted has completed a 670,000-solar-panel project in Muscle Shoals. The project will help support the sustainability goals of Facebook’s data center in Huntsville, which just started operating. – GlobeNewswire Lawsuit alleges chemical exposure at plant An employee of Daikin America, a chemical plant in…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
audacy.com

EU commission to issue 250 billion euros in green bonds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission said on Tuesday it would issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds this fall as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU’s executive arm said the bonds will represent 30% of NextGeneratoonEU’s total...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

Collins Park Garage In Miami Beach Achieves Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Gold Certification

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city officials announced Tuesday that the Collins Park Garage has achieved a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. Officials said the garage near the Bass museum, with its 7-level garage, offering 513 parking spaces and approximately 16,000 gross square feet of retail space on the ground level, reduces heat, conserves water, and is designed with energy efficiency as a focus. “The Collins Park Garage is the first municipal LEED-certified parking facility in the City of Miami Beach,” explained City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “This further demonstrates how we incorporate sustainable design and construction practices...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
