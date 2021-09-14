Reuben Klamer, Creator of The Game of Life, Dies at 99
Reuben Klamer, a toy designer best known for creating the popular Milton Bradley board game The Game of Life, has died at age 99. The Chicago Toy & Game Group was the first to announce that Klamer had passed away on September 14th. Klamer was a prolific toy designer who had over 200 toy credits to his name and was responsible for the widespread use of polyethylene in toys, replacing more dangerous plastics that would break easily. Klamer was also a special effects and props designer and notably developed the phaser rifle used in the classic Star Trek television series.comicbook.com
