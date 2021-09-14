Fast-growing Cincinnati startup celebrates exit following acquisition by Texas-based firm

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Kroger Co.’s stock has gone gangbusters so far this year, but things aren’t looking so rosy next year, one analyst says. Check out my story for more about why a Morgan Stanley analyst raised his stock price target and earnings estimate but still sees Kroger lagging the market next year.

