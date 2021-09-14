CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast-growing Cincinnati startup celebrates exit following acquisition by Texas-based firm

By Liz Engel
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 7 days ago
A fast-growing Cincinnati company — and one of the region’s top up-and-coming startups of 2021 — is being acquired by a Texas-based peer, officials announced Tuesday. Halo Health, a downtown-based health care tech firm, said it has agreed to be acquired by Symplr, a Houston-headquartered enterprise health care software company backed by Clearlake Capital Group, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based investment firm, and Charlesbank Capital Partners, a Boston- and New York-based middle-market private investment firm.

