Tusk was an intimate Washington Heights bar and restaurant at 5513 W. North Ave. that served made-from-scratch pub fare and shareable plates. Alas, it is now gone. At the end of August, Tusk abruptly announced via a Facebook post that the restaurant was closed for good, but that “something awesome” could be happening soon to the space. It turns out that something is a plan by owner Christine McRoberts, who also owns McBob’s Pub and Grill, to give new life to the old Tusk space in the form of a whiskey and bourbon bar. A report by Carol Deptolla mentions that McRoberts is expected to reveal more information about the bar in the next couple of weeks. Bourbon is big these days, enjoying a 20-year boom in sales, and this looks like the latest local effort to get aboard the bandwagon.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO