NO1-NOAH Drops Sexy New Single "Bounce"

The talented R&B singer is giving her fans a taste of some of the music she has been working on. Which means she might have more on the way. Seemingly out of nowhere, the artist, SZA tweeted “dumping random thoughts” with a Soundcloud link attached on Aug. 22. This link lead to a Soundcloud account that only had three singles posted. This was honestly a blindside for me as a fan, since there was no buzz of her releasing music anytime soon. Besides a few recent features as of late, she has not officially released music since December of 2020, when she gave us the single “Good Days”. Her last studio album was a long four years ago when she came out with her debut album "CTRL". This dump of three songs isn’t official since it was released under a fake name, but could signal more music from SZA soon.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO