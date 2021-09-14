CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO1-NOAH Drops Sexy New Single "Bounce"

By Taylor McCloud
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were looking for a track to help let somebody know how you get down, look no further than NO1-NOAH's "Bounce" NO1-NOAH, one of last year's Billboard Top 15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch, as well as Summer Walker's first signee, gets right to it on this record. Turning up with his friends at the house, at the liquor store and in the streets, NOAH skates over an instrumental as bouncy as the track title and surrounds it with a hypnotic hook ("Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce"). NOAH is explicit in what's going down the second he hits the bedroom. Sparing no detail, NOAH lets listeners know the type of lover he is and much like Summer Walker, isn't shy about his intentions with any of his lyrics.

