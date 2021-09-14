CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

VGM Live At Home Partners With American Advisors Group

homecaremag.com
 8 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. (September 14, 2021)—American Advisors Group (AAG), a provider of home equity solutions, announced its partnership with VGM Live At Home, a nationwide, collaborative membership community with services and solutions for independently owned and operated, certified accessible home modification providers and contractors. The partnership allows VGM’s members to connect customers with AAG to help them understand options for accessing their home equity to fund important home modification projects.

www.homecaremag.com

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Prosperity Group Advisors

Have you thought about your retirement? Do you have a strategy? It's never to early. This morning we have Greg Elie from Prosperity Group Advisors here to help us out.
PROSPERITY, SC
homecaremag.com

24 Hour Home Care Acquires GrandCare Health Services’ Caregiving Division

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (September 17, 2021)—24 Hour Home Care, a nonmedical in-home care provider, announced it has acquired GrandCare Health Services’ nonmedical caregiving division, effective Sept. 1, 2021. The official announcement was made from 24 Hour Home Care’s headquarters in Los Angeles and will allow the company to further expand its homecare services across Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Commercial Observer

Investment Advisor Värde Partners Relocates to 520 Madison Avenue

Investment advisor Värde Partners is moving down the block from its current offices at 510 Madison Avenue to the entire 34th floor of 520 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. Värde Partners inked a deal to take 24,411 square feet at 520 Madison, leaving Boston Properties’ 30-story 510 Madison early...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Partners taking aim at DED in American veterans

TearLab, MellingMedical reach an agreement to enhance early detection of dry eye disease in veterans. TearLab Corp. and MellingMedical are teaming up to empower physicians to more effectively diagnose dry eye disease (DED) among veterans. "We are excited to bring osmolarity testing to America's veterans and help support their patient...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Home Insurance#Hud#Aag#Americans#Savvy Seniors#Vgmliveathome Com#Aag Com
cepro.com

Nationwide Marketing Group Partners with Installation Nation

Nationwide Marketing Group may not have solved the labor shortage, but the buying group is certainly easing the pain of the situation for its members via a new partnership with Installation Nation and its team of 1,100 licensed professional installers and delivery staff. As low interest rates persist and continue...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dan Mayfield Named Partner at Farient Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Farient Advisors, a leading independent executive compensation performance, and corporate governance advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Dan Mayfield as partner. Mayfield comes to the firm with 20 years of consulting experience with companies across a wide variety of...
BUSINESS
cbs4local.com

Issa Rae partnering with American Express to promote black-owned businesses

WASHINGTON (SBG) - "Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae is looking to put a bigger spotlight on Black-owned businesses. In partnership with American Express and U. S. Black Chambers, Rae is helping to expand ByBlack, a national certification program to promote black ownership, as reported by Variety. “We have only...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
atlanticcitynews.net

Sri Adhikari Brothers Group partners with DistroTV

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Adhikari Brothers Group has joined hands with DistroScale, a media technology company based in California, to expand its digital presence further around the globe. DistroTV is the US's largest, independent free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform and internationally available. The partnership between the...
BUSINESS
FOX2now.com

Ask the Expert: Circle of Advisors on living tax-free in retirement

ST. LOUIS – Planning for a tax-free income in retirement takes a careful strategy. Bart Humphrey, vice president of business development from Circle of Advisors, joins Studio STL with what to know about tax-free income planning. Book an appointment today by calling 636-720-1900 or by visiting www.circleofadvisors.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc27.com

Transition Advisor Group : 401K vs IRA

Do you know the difference between a 401K and an IRA? June Horne from Transition Advisor Group sheds light when it’s best to put your money in either or both. If you need help with financial planning the experts at Transition Advisor Group can help.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Associated Press

Eat Well Group Announces Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021-- Eat Well Investment Group Inc., ( the “Company” or “Eat Well Group”) (CSE: EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) a publicly traded investment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is pleased to announce that His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Grayscale and Icapital Partner to Provide 6,700 Advisors Access to Crypto Investments

Grayscale Investments has partnered with Icapital Network to provide more than 6,700 advisors access to its cryptocurrency investment products. “Advisors and their clients have expressed increasing appetite for uncorrelated return potential in their portfolios, and digital currencies are at the center of the conversation right now,” said the CEO of Icapital.
MARKETS
elpasoinc.com

Kemp Smith partner named to American Bar Association committee

Kemp Smith partner Drew Miller was named vice chair of the Land Use and Environmental Group committee of the American Bar Association’s real property, trusts and estate law section. Miller is a partner in the firm’s Austin office where he practices environmental, water and general regulatory law, and serves as chairman of the firm’s public and environmental law department. Kemp Smith has offices in El Paso, Austin and Las Cruces.
EL PASO, TX
Riley Blue

3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In San Jose, CA

San Jose has a population of 1.028 million and very high crime rates. For violent crime, it is at 25.0, higher than the United States average of 22.7, while property crime is at 36.5, higher than the US average of 35.4. These statistics show why these three neighborhoods are dangerous to live in or visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
Ash Jurberg

The 14 Chicago residents who are billionaires

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them. There are, however, 14 people living in Chicago who did make the list.
CHICAGO, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty

No state fines are being imposed against an Iowa nursing home where employees slept on duty, where a resident had to call 911 for medical assistance, and where widespread mold was uncovered last month. After fielding seven complaints about conditions at the QHC-Mitchellville nursing home in Polk County, state inspectors visited the home in July […] The post No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy