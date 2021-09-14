VGM Live At Home Partners With American Advisors Group
IRVINE, Calif. (September 14, 2021)—American Advisors Group (AAG), a provider of home equity solutions, announced its partnership with VGM Live At Home, a nationwide, collaborative membership community with services and solutions for independently owned and operated, certified accessible home modification providers and contractors. The partnership allows VGM’s members to connect customers with AAG to help them understand options for accessing their home equity to fund important home modification projects.www.homecaremag.com
