Tom Brady Documentary: Watch ‘Man in the Arena' Trailer
Watch: Tom Brady drops new trailer for 'Man in the Arena' doc originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Want more Tom Brady content? ESPN+ has you covered. The network is set to air a multi-part documentary on the legendary quarterback in November titled, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady." ESPN's initial press release promised Brady's "personal first-hand account" of his 10 Super Bowl appearances between the Patriots and Buccaneers (nine in New England, one in Tampa Bay).www.nbcwashington.com
Comments / 0