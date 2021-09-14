Sony Announces Special New PS5 Restock
Sony has announced a special new PlayStation Direct PS5 restock that will guarantee you a PS5, but only if you received an elusive email. This morning, GameStop released a new PS5 restock, but it was limited to GameStop Pro members. The next PS5 restock is coming from Sony via PlayStation Direct, and it will have similar restrictions. The restock is set to go down at 3 p.m. EST and, at least first, it will be limited to those lucky enough to receive an email with a voucher that automatically guarantees you a console.comicbook.com
