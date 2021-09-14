Sony Announces Special New PS5 Restock

Exclusive: There's a private PS5 restock today at Sony Direct, and it's the largest ever, according to our exclusive data of PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when PS5 is in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Matt usually receives about 25 direct messages from his followers saying they got an email invite to a private virtual queue (Sony sends these to PSN users at random). Today, September 17, he has received 125 of these direct messages, suggesting that the invites have gone out to five times as many people. Whether or not Sony has more PlayStation 5 console inventory (or will make it harder to get the console forcing customers to seek other restock methods [exclusive news on that coming soon]) remains to be seen.

