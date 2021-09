Authorities in Arizona have arrested a 32-year-old Red Wing, Minn., man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in a Hastings hotel room in May. Kyle Steven Williams was charged last month in Dakota County District Court with second-degree murder (with intent, not premeditated) for the death of 36-year-old Kelly Jo Marie Kocurek, who grew up in Hastings and was the mother two children.

