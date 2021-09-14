CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago
GENEVA — The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO director-general...

